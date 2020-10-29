Heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry in next 5 days: IMD
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during next five days.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 14:54 IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during next five days. "A cyclonic circulation lies over north Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhood in lower and mid-tropospheric levels. Under its influence, scattered rainfall with moderate thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during next five days," IMD tweeted.
In another tweet, it said isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu during next 24 hours, and again isolated heavy rainfall on October 30, November 1 and November 2 in the state. IMD also predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala and Mahe on November 1 and November 1 and over South Interior Karnataka on November 2.
"Generally dry weather very likely over most parts of Northwest, West, Central and East India during next five days," it said in a prediction for other parts of the country. (ANI)
