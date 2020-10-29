David Mabuza denies involvement in alleged fraud in Mpumalanga

Deputy President David Mabuza has condemned and denied any involvement in the alleged fraud that is said to have taken place during his tenure as Mpumalanga's Premier.

In a statement on Wednesday, the office of the Deputy President said it noted the media coverage on the arrest of about 11 people, including a current serving Member of Parliament, Bongani Bongo, for alleged fraud that is said to have taken place during 2011 and 2012 in the Mpumalanga Province.

"Whilst the Deputy President confirms that the reported alleged events, fall under the period that he was serving as the Premier of Mpumalanga, he would like to categorically deny any involvement and condemn any attempt to drag his name in any form or capacity into the criminal conduct under investigation.

"The Deputy President is not aware of any investigation on him as alluded to in the media, but would co-operate with law enforcement agencies should there be questions that need his response as a person who was responsible for the province at the time, as the Premier of Mpumalanga," said the Deputy President's office.

The Deputy President does, however, welcome the progress made on the Special Investigating Unit's investigation into the Mpumalanga human settlements land procurement issue.

"We welcome the progress that law enforcement agencies continue to make in the fight against corruption," said Deputy President David Mabuza.

Finally, the Deputy President appealed to the public to allow the law to take its course without hindrance and extend their support to law enforcement agencies in carrying out their work by providing them with any information that they might be aware of in order to expedite the investigation process.

"As stated before, the fight against corruption as we embark on the reconstruction and recovery of the economy remains central to the work of this administration," said the Deputy President.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)