Union Cabinet approves extension of norms for mandatory packaging in Jute materials: Javadekar

The Union Cabinet has approved the extension of norms for mandatory packaging in Jute materials mandating 100 per cent of the food-grains and 20 per cent of sugar to be packaged in diversified jute bags, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 16:03 IST
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet has approved the extension of norms for mandatory packaging in Jute materials mandating 100 per cent of the food-grains and 20 per cent of sugar to be packaged in diversified jute bags, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Thursday. He also said that the Cabinet has approved the mechanism for the procurement of ethanol by public sector oil marketing companies under Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme.

"The Union Cabinet has approved the extension of norms for mandatory packaging in Jute materials. 100 per cent of the food-grains and 20 per cent of the sugar to be mandatorily packaged in diversified jute bags," Javadekar said while addressing a press conference here. The Union Cabinet also approved the Externally Aided Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project-Phase II and Phase III to improve the safety and operational performance of selected 736 dams across the country.

This project, which is worth Rs 10,211 crore, will be implemented from April 2021-March 2031.

