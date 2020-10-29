Himachal Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur tests positive for COVID-19

Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur has tested COVID-19 positive. The Minister underwent a rapid test on Thursday and Thakur has opted for home isolation as a precautionary measure after his corona report found positive.

In a tweet in Hindi, the Minister informed, "After coming in contact with a corona positive patient, I along with my staff got the rapid antigen corona test done this morning, which turned out positive. My health is good and I have isolated myself at home after consulting the doctors." Himachal Pradesh reported 2,646 active cases, 18,203 discharges, and 300 deaths till Wednesday, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)