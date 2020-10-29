Left Menu
Development News Edition

Himachal Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur tests positive for COVID-19

Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur has tested COVID-19 positive.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 29-10-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 17:24 IST
Himachal Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur tests positive for COVID-19
Govind Singh Thakur, Education,Language Art and Culture Minister, Himachal Pradesh. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur has tested COVID-19 positive. The Minister underwent a rapid test on Thursday and Thakur has opted for home isolation as a precautionary measure after his corona report found positive.

In a tweet in Hindi, the Minister informed, "After coming in contact with a corona positive patient, I along with my staff got the rapid antigen corona test done this morning, which turned out positive. My health is good and I have isolated myself at home after consulting the doctors." Himachal Pradesh reported 2,646 active cases, 18,203 discharges, and 300 deaths till Wednesday, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Melbourne Renegades signs Imran Tahir, Noor Ahmad for upcoming BBL

Melbourne Renegades on Thursday confirmed the signing of two overseas stars-- Imran Tahir and Noor Ahmad for the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League BBL. South African leg-spinner Tahir brings more than 300 T20 matches of experience to ...

Prez greets citizens on Eid-e-Milad, says let's work for peace and harmony in country

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday greeted citizens on Eid-e-Milad, to be celebrated Friday, and asked all to work for the well-being of society and peace and harmony in the country. I extend warm wishes to all the countrymen, especially...

Get Data Center Ready in 2020 with iRack - A Self-Powered and Compact Solution for Office Spaces

Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire India The paradigm shift in business operations and norms of the new normal demands effective space management and reduced operating costs. Ease of use, customized solutions, and speed of executi...

EU urged to demand tougher Thai labour safeguards before trade talks

By Nanchanok Wongsamuth BANGKOK, Oct 29 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The European Union should ensure that Thailand tightens its labour laws as a condition for resuming trade talks, rights groups and big companies said, accusing the country...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020