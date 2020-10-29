Left Menu
Development News Edition

CCEA approves second, third phase of DRIP for improving 736 dams

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Thursday approved the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP) Phase II and Phase III to improve safety and operational performance of selected dams across the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 19:38 IST
CCEA approves second, third phase of DRIP for improving 736 dams
A visual from the cabinet briefing on Thursday in New Delhi.. Image Credit: ANI

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Thursday approved the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP) Phase II and Phase III to improve safety and operational performance of selected dams across the country. It envisages "comprehensive rehabilitation" of 736 existing dams located across the country and entails financial assistance from the World Bank (WB) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

An official release said that the project cost is Rs 10,211 crore and it will be implemented over a period of 10 years in two phases - each of six years duration with two years overlapping from April, 2021 to March, 2031. The share of external funding is Rs 7,000 crore of the total project cost, and balance Rs 3,211 crore is to be borne by the concerned Implementing Agencies (IAs). The contribution of Central Government is Rs 1,024 crore as loan liability and Rs 285 crore as counter-part funding for central component.

The phase two and three of DRIP are aimed at improving the safety and performance of selected existing dams and associated appurtenances in a sustainable manner, the release said. It also aims to strengthen the dam safety institutional setup in participating states as well as at central level and explore the alternative incidental means at few of selected dams to generate the incidental revenue for sustainable operation and maintenance of dams.

The project covers 31 dams in Andhra Pradesh, 59 in Tamil Nadu, 167 in Maharashtra, 189 in Rajasthan and 41 in Karnataka. It also includes two dams with Bhakra Beas Management Board as implementing agency. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Jamaican teacher turns Kingston walls into blackboards

With most schools in Jamaica still closed due to the pandemic, schoolteacher Taneka Mckoy every day braves the risk of stray gunshots from gang warfare and the oppressive Caribbean heat as she trudges around her inner city Kingston communit...

SAI to fund boarding, lodging of badminton players quarantined in Germany

The Sports Authority of India SAI on Thursday confirmed that it will pay for the expenses that are going to be incurred by two badminton players Ajay Jayaram and Subhankar Dey during their quarantine period in Germany from October 30 to Nov...

All payments due to civic bodies cleared, they owe Rs 8,600 crore to Delhi govt: Sisodia

Amid the tussle between the ruling AAP in Delhi and the BJP helming three municipal corporations over funds, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said all payments due to the civic bodies have been cleared and instead they owe R...

Maha: Auto driver held for attempting to kidnap minor sisters

An autorickshaw driver was arrested on Thursday for allegedly trying to kidnap two minor girls from Nilanga town of Maharashtras Latur district, police said. The accused Gauspar Hujur Shaikh 29 lured two minor sisters, aged seven and five, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020