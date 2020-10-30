Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan should be put in FATF blacklist after admitting role in Pulwama attack: Lt Gen (retd) Vinod Bhatia

Lieutenant General (Retd) Vinod Bhatia on Thursday said that Pakistan Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry's acceptance of his government's role in Pulwama terror attack should be noted by India and the world, and Pakistan should be put in the blacklist of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) following this confession.

ANI | Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 30-10-2020 02:35 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 01:31 IST
Pakistan should be put in FATF blacklist after admitting role in Pulwama attack: Lt Gen (retd) Vinod Bhatia
Lieutenant General (Retd) Vinod Bhatia. Image Credit: ANI

Lieutenant General (Retd) Vinod Bhatia on Thursday said that Pakistan Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry's acceptance of his government's role in Pulwama terror attack should be noted by India and the world, and Pakistan should be put in the blacklist of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) following this confession. "This statement holds a lot of importance as it is a confession of Pakistan about Pulwama terror attack. Pakistan is an epicentre of terrorism. They have claimed ownership of the Pulwama terror attack and their minister has said that it is Imran Khan government's biggest achievement till date. It remains to be seen what we do further in this matter. Pakistan should be put in Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) blacklist. They should answer for the Pulwama terror attack," Bhatia said in a recorded message.

"The strikes we conducted on Balakot have been vindicated. Around 80 per cent of the terrorist activities are directly or indirectly related to Pakistan. The world and India should take note of this statement," he added. In an official acknowledgement of its role in Pulwama terror attack, Pakistan Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry said: "We hit India by entering inside. Our achievement in Pulwama is the achievement of the entire community under the leadership of Imran Khan. You all also have credit (for it)."

The dastardly terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, 2019, claimed the lives of 40 personnel. Terrorists rammed an explosive-laden vehicle in the bus. The convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had claimed responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack. Pakistan had repeatedly denied responsibility for the attack.

Days later India carried out an airstrike on JeM's Balakot terror training camp in Pakistan. India had also withdrawn the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status to Pakistan following the terror attack. It had said that the External Affairs Ministry will initiate all possible diplomatic steps which have to be taken to ensure isolation of Pakistan for having a direct hand in the incident.The international community had expressed its strong support to India in the wake of the terror attack.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

Health News Roundup: U.S. strikes deal with Lilly for potential COVID-19 antibody drug; UK says COVID-19 vaccine roll out could start before Christmas and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Netflix raises monthly charges for US customers, shares jump

Streaming video service Netflix Inc on Thursday raised monthly charges in the United States for its standard and premium subscription plans, a move that sent the companys shares climbing nearly 5. Netflix increased the cost of its standard ...

Global coronavirus cases rise by single-day record of half a million

Global coronavirus cases rose by more than 500,000 for the first time on Wednesday, a record one-day increase as countries across the Northern Hemisphere reported daily spikes.Global daily COVID-19 cases have risen by nearly 25 in less than...

Frequent hurricane shutdowns weigh on U.S. energy results

As crews began returning to U.S. Gulf of Mexico offshore facilities on Thursday, this years repeated oil and gas production halts were already hitting energy firms results. Eight named storms entered the U.S. Gulf of Mexico this year, most ...

Soccer-Alderweireld’s hometown dream remains unfulfilled in Antwerp

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld is so attached to his home town he has a tattoo of Antwerp Cathedral on his arm. But an opportunity to fulfil a childhood dream and play at the citys Bosuil Stadium on Thursday failed to material...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020