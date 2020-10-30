Over 48,000 new cases of COVID-19, 563 deaths in last 24 hours

With 48,648 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, India's total number of cases surged to 80,88,851, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday. As per the ministry, the death toll has mounted to 1,21,090 with 563 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total number of active cases now are 5,94,386 -- 9,301 less as compared to Thursday. Total cured cases stand at 73,73,375 with 57,386 new discharges in the last 24 hours. A total of 10,77,28,088 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to October 29. Of these 11,64,648 samples were tested Thursday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research.

The MoHFW today said that India has exponentially scaled up its testing capacity from one in January to more than 10.65 cr at present. The very high testing has resulted in a continuously falling positivity rate. It is 7.54 per cent presently.

It added aggressive and targeted testing has proved very effective in early identification, isolation, and hospitalisation. This has also kept the new numbers within manageable limits and the number of deaths low. (ANI)