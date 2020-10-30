Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tamil Nadu CM, his deputy among several leaders pay tribute to freedom fighter Muthuramalingam

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam among several dignitaries paid floral tributes at the statue of former MP and freedom fighter Muthuramalingam in Pasumpon village on his birth anniversary on Friday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 30-10-2020 11:56 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 11:39 IST
Tamil Nadu CM, his deputy among several leaders pay tribute to freedom fighter Muthuramalingam
At Pasumpon on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam among several dignitaries paid floral tributes at the statue of former MP and freedom fighter Muthuramalingam in Pasumpon village on his birth anniversary on Friday. Tamil Nadu observes October 30 as Muthuramalingam Guru Puja, during which opposition leaders and AIADMK workers also paid tributes to the freedom fighter.

The AIADMK government celebrates the Guru Puja of Muthuramalinga as a government festival. More than 8,000 police personnel were deployed at the village on the day. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, people from other states, however, were not permitted in the village.

Only local residents were allowed with COVID protocols like wearing face masks and temperature checks.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

Health News Roundup: U.S. strikes deal with Lilly for potential COVID-19 antibody drug; UK says COVID-19 vaccine roll out could start before Christmas and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

7-yr-old raped in UP's Shahjahanpur

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 15-year-old boy at a village here, police said on FridayThe incident took place on Thursday evening, and the boy has been apprehended, Superintendent of Police Rural Aparna Gautam saidHe will b...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The White House coronavirus task force warned that much of the country is in the grips of an unrelenting surge in COVID-19 cases and urged tough countermeasures, as the number of U.S. infections reported on Thursday hit a new daily record o...

Trump election rallies are 'super-spreader' events: Biden

The election rallies of Donald Trump are super-spreader events, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has alleged and questioned the US presidents efforts in addressing the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. The raging corona...

Tamil film 'Andhaghaaram' to release on Netflix next month

Tamil movie Andhaghaaram, written and directed by debutant V Vignarajan, will release on Netflix on November 24. The movie, which features actors Vinoth Kishan, Arjun Das, Pooja Ramachandran, Kumar Natarajan, Meesha Ghoshal in pivotal role...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020