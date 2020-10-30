Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN Governor gives assent to bill for 7.5 pc quota to state students in medical admissions

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday gave his assent to a bill providing 7.5 per cent quota to the NEET-qualified students of the state government schools for admissions to undergraduate medical courses.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 30-10-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 14:20 IST
TN Governor gives assent to bill for 7.5 pc quota to state students in medical admissions
Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday gave his assent to a bill providing 7.5 per cent quota to the NEET-qualified students of the state government schools for admissions to undergraduate medical courses. "This is to inform the people of Tamil Nadu that Governor has given his assent to the Bill titled 'Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Courses in Medicine, Dentistry, Indian Medicine and Homeopathy on preferential basis to the students of Government Schools Bill 2020'," Raj Bhawan said in an official statement.

This comes a day after the state government issued an order (GO) reserving 7.5 per cent undergraduate medical seats for students, who have studied from Class 6 to 12 in state government schools, and cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate). "Further, it may be noted that Governor sought the legal opinion of Solicitor General of India through a letter dated September 26, 2020, and the opinion was received yesterday... As soon as the opinion received, Governor has given assent to the Bill," the statement said.

Earlier, Purohit had said that he needs more time to take a decision on giving assent to the bill for providing reservation in medical courses for government school students who clear the NEET (Undergraduate) Examination. (ANI)

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany says EU will need to maintain "pragmatism" with Britain

A senior German government official said on Friday he was deeply concerned about the lack of progress in trade talks between the European Union and Britain given the heavy reliance of German companies on funding in the City of London.The Ci...

Moscow authorities promise mass vaccination against COVID-19 as Russian cases soar

Moscow residents who want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 may be able to do so as early as next month if large volumes of doses are supplied by then, city authorities said on Friday as Russias daily tally of cases rose past 18,000 to a re...

Ethiopia proposes holding postponed vote in May or June 2021 -FANA

Ethiopian authorities have proposed holding a postponed election in May or June 2021, state-affiliated broadcaster FANA said on Friday, setting the stage for a test of support for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmeds sweeping economic and political r...

As virus surges, Trump rallies keep packing in thousands

There are no crowds at Disneyland, still shut down by the coronavirus. Fewer fans attended the World Series this year than at any time in the past century. Big concerts are cancelled. But its a different story in Trumpland. Thousands of Pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020