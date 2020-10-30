Left Menu
Diwali brings back customers to Mumbai's Crawford market amid pandemic

People thronged the local market in Mumbai with the onset of the festival season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-10-2020 21:40 IST
Upcoming festival season pulled crowd at Mumbai's Crawford market on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

People thronged the local market in Mumbai with the onset of the festival season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Mumbai's Crawford market is known as one of the busiest shopping lanes and since the pandemic, people have been cautious of stepping outside their homes. But during the current festive period, customers were seen stepping out to shop.

"We are taking all the precautions as I would like to believe that we'll have to live with this virus now," a customer told ANI. "We are wearing masks and taking the necessary precautions. I think we will slowly get used to the new normal with time," another customer told ANI.

The shopkeepers at the Crawford market were pleasantly occupied with the flock of customers as they didn't expect the flow of business during Diwali. "The customers are taking precautions themselves, we don't have to remind them. They carry sanitizer and wear masks. The crowd is comparatively less this year because usually, you don't have a place to stand in this market but due to the coronavirus, people are scared," a shop owner at the Crawford market told ANI. (ANI)

