Kerala reports 6,638 new cases of COVID-19

A total of 6,638 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kerala in the last 24 hours. The State Health Department said on Friday that there are 90,565 active cases and the death toll has gone up to 1,457.

The state reported 7,928 recoveries in the last 24 hours. India's total count of COVID-19 cases went up to 80,88,851 with 48,648 new cases in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

