Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 200 kg of poppy husk seized in Himachal's Kullu; case filed against two

A case has been registered against two persons on Saturday after police seized 209.706 kg poppy husk from their vehicle in Kullu district.

ANI | Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 31-10-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 15:37 IST
Over 200 kg of poppy husk seized in Himachal's Kullu; case filed against two
Poppy husk recovered from the vehicle in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

A case has been registered against two persons on Saturday after police seized 209.706 kg poppy husk from their vehicle in Kullu district. The two accused have been identified as Sukhdeep Singh (24) and Gagan Deep Sharam (20), residents of Gurdaspur, Punjab.

According to Gaurav Singh, Kullu Superintendent of Police (SP), the truck was intercepted and checked at 2:40 am earlier today. "A case has been filed under Section 15 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in Bhuntar Police Station on October 31, 2020 after 209.706 kg poppy husk was recovered in possession of Sukhdeep Singh and Gagan Deep Sharam. Both accused are from Gurdaspur, Punjab," Singh said.

He added that the accused are known to have brought the contraband from Srinagar. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

U'khand CM launches 'Devbhog Sweets'

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday launched Devbhog Sweets, made of foodgrain grown in the state, to give a push to the slogan of vocal for local. Made of mandua, chailai, jhangora, kuttu flour, gahat, soyabin and ...

Congress stages protest in Jammu against new land laws for J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress staged a protest here on Saturday against the new land laws notified for the Union Territory and said the central government should not test the patience of peace-loving citizens by snatching their...

Three in custody in France following Nice attack

A third person was taken into custody in France in connection with a knife attack which left three dead in Nice on Thursday, a police source said on Saturday, as the government ramps up security efforts against possible militant attacks. An...

AFI chief warns athletes not to take banned drugs by taking advantage of COVID-19 pandemic

The Athletics Federation of India on Saturday warned athletes and coaches against using banned drugs by taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic and said the country could be suspended if the doping menace continues unabated. AFI President...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020