Left Menu
Development News Edition

Decline in stubble burning area this year: Punjab chief secy

Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan on Saturday said the state has so far reported stubble burning over 7.49 lakh hectares, about five per cent lower than what it had witnessed in corresponding period last year.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-10-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 21:50 IST
Decline in stubble burning area this year: Punjab chief secy

Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan on Saturday said the state has so far reported stubble burning over 7.49 lakh hectares, about five per cent lower than what it had witnessed in corresponding period last year. "Five per cent less stubble burning area is reported this year in the state with the effective management of crop residue and concerted efforts to sensitise farmers,” said Mahajan in a release here. During a virtual meeting with senior officers, deputy commissioners and senior superintendent of police (SSPs) here, she expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the state government to end the hazardous practice.

Mahajan directed officials to further intensify their efforts to eradicate the menace. She said about 137 lakh metric tonnes of paddy has so far arrived in the mandis, which is 33 per cent higher than the previous year.

She said the district administration should enforce the instructions strictly to ensure zero stubble burning in coming days. The total straw burning area this year was 7.49 lakh hectares as compared to 7.90 lakh hectares last year, which is 5.23 per cent lower, she said.

Additional Chief Secretary Development Anirudh Tewari told the chief secretary that on October 30 this year, 2,799 cases of straw burning were reported as against 3,135 last year. In Bathinda district, 202 cases have been reported this year as compared with 343 last year.

Similarly, in Ferozepur 290 cases of farm fires have been reported against 328 last year. Taking stock of the procurement, lifting and payment for paddy, the chief secretary was told that of total Rs 22,753.44 crore, payment of Rs 22,506.10 crore has been made to farmers so far.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Tests for recruitment of police constables postponed

Puducherry, Oct 31 PTI All the tests for recruitment of constables, radio technicians and deck-handlers in the police department here have been postponed. The physical standard test, physical efficiency test and written examination to be he...

Any attempt to unilaterally change status quo of LAC unacceptable: EAM on border row with China

In the midst of Sino-India border row, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo of the Line of Actual Control is unacceptable and that the agreements between two countries mus...

NEWSMAKER-Brash and pugnacious, Trump has presided over a tumultuous presidency

Businessman-turned-politician Donald Trump has promoted America First nationalism, withstood impeachment and a bout with COVID-19, and taken contentious stands on race and immigration during a turbulent presidency that detractors say has fl...

IISc and IndianOil R&D sign MoU for hydrogen generation technology

The Indian Institute of Science IISc and the Research and Development Centre of IndianOil Corporation Limited have signed an MoU to develop and demonstrate biomass gasification-based hydrogen generation technology for producing fuel cell-gr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020