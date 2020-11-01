Left Menu
Onion price in Pune comes down slightly, potato remains same

Despite the central government's assurance of increasing the import of onion and potato, the surged prices of these vegetables on the ground have remained almost the same.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-11-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 13:35 IST
High onion prices have affected the household budget of many families amid the pandemic. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Despite the central government's assurance of increasing the import of onion and potato, the surged prices of these vegetables on the ground have remained almost the same. The price of onion, which was Rs 100-120 per kg here last week, came slightly down to Rs 80-100 per kg, even as that of potato remained the same at Rs 50-60 per kg.

According to onion traders, the recent decline in prices was due to the new stock available in the market. "The price of onion has been high for the last month, now it has come down to Rs 80-100 per kg. But the onion that has come in the market is rain-damaged," an onion trader told ANI.

"Onions are usually imported from Egypt but the fact is that Indian customers don't like that as they taste a bit sweet. However, it hasn't even come to the market yet," another onion trader told ANI. The prices have affected the household budget of many families amid the pandemic.

"We are already affected due to low income amid the lockdown and the increased prices of onion are adding to the woes. The price must come down because onions are part of daily usage," a customer told ANI. (ANI)

