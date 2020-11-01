Left Menu
Hyderabad youth attempts to immolate himself in front of BJP office, says no relief after crop damage

A man from Ranga Reddy district attempted to set himself on fire in front of the BJP office in Hyderabad on Sunday, reportedly to mark a protest against the Telangana government for not providing any relief after crop damage due to rainfall.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 01-11-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 19:56 IST
Local who helped in rescuing the youth in Hyderabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A man from Ranga Reddy district attempted to set himself on fire in front of the BJP office in Hyderabad on Sunday, reportedly to mark a protest against the Telangana government for not providing any relief after crop damage due to rainfall. "A youth namely Srinu from Yacharam Mandal tried to self-immolate using diesel at 12.30 pm in front of Telangana State BJP Office today, he was immediately shifted to a hospital. The reason for his action is not known yet," Raju, Sub-Inspector (SI), Abids Police Station said.

Srinu, the victim, while speaking to ANI alleged that he did not receive any relief from the government after crop damage due to heavy rains in the state. "I have five acres of land, and all the crops were destroyed due to recent incessant rains in the state. I am a student and my father is a farmer," he said.

Locals said the man's life was saved when onlookers rushed and douse the fire with water. (ANI)

