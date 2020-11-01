BJP workers allegedly attacked by Congress members in Indore, FIR registered

An FIR was registered against 10 people for allegedly attacking BJP workers here on Saturday night. BJP Indore city president Gaurav Randive alleged that the party workers were attacked by the Jaiswal family which is associated with the Congress.

"Our booth chief Srikrishna Malviya was presenting in a meeting with party workers at his residence. Jaiswal family which is associated with Congress attacked them with sharp weapons. One of our worker who suffered serious injuries is admitted in ICU. Malviya also suffered injuries," Randive told media persons here. Leeladhar Jaiswal and nine others have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST act based on the complaint by Malviya.

According to the FIR, Malviya alleged that Leeladhar Jaiswal and others attacked him following an argument.Shraddha Jaiswal, daughter of Leeldhar alleged that BJP workers create ruckus every day in front of their house and said they attacked her family. "I am not BJP workers drink liquor in front of our house every day and create a ruckus. When we were having our dinner then they threw stones. When we opposed, they beat us," she said. (ANI)