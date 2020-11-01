2 held with ganja in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra

Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) arrested two people from Sonbhadra on Sunday and seized 294 kgs of ganja (cannabis) worth Rs 70 lakh from them.

The accused identified as Sitaram Yadav and Tej Bahadur Yadav used to smuggle cannabis from Odisha and supply it districts of Varanasi and Jaunpur, the STF said.

A case has been registered against them under the NDPS Act, it said in its statement. (ANI)