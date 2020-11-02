Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 495 Lakh e-invoices generated on NIC portal by 27,400 taxpayers

The e-invoice system, the game-changer in the GST system, was launched on 1st October 2020 for the businesses with an aggregated turnover of more than Rs. 500 Crores in the financial year. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 14:06 IST
Over 495 Lakh e-invoices generated on NIC portal by 27,400 taxpayers
Starting with 8.4 Lakh e-invoices on 1st October 2020, the usage has gradually picked up and 31st October 2020 saw a generation of as many as 35 lakh e-invoices in a single day. Image Credit: Pexels

Path-breaking e-invoice initiative which completed one month on the 31st October is poised to revolutionize the way businesses interact with each other. According to NIC, within the first month of introduction itself, more than 495 Lakh e-invoices were generated on the NIC portal by 27,400 taxpayers. The e-invoice system, the game-changer in the GST system, was launched on 1st October 2020 for the businesses with an aggregated turnover of more than Rs. 500 Crores in the financial year.

It will be yet another milestone in India's journey to enhancing the ease of doing business. The data captured by the Invoice Registration Portal will flow seamlessly to GSTR1 return of the taxpayer in GST Common Portal (gst.gov.in), thus reducing the compliance burden.

Starting with 8.4 Lakh e-invoices on 1st October 2020, the usage has gradually picked up and 31st October 2020 saw a generation of as many as 35 lakh e-invoices in a single day. This coupled with the generation of 641 Lakh e-way bills during the month of October 2020, (by far the highest in a month during two and half years of journey of e-way bill system), establishes the robustness of the system. As per the feedback received from the taxpayers, the response of the system is good and the generation of IRNs is hassle-free. Proactive communication by NIC Help desk with taxpayers has helped them in finetuning their systems to reduce the errors.

Currently, there are three modes of generations of IRN in the NIC system. First is the direct API interface of the ERP system of the taxpayer with the NIC system. Second is the API interface of the ERP system of the taxpayer through GSP with NIC system. The third is using the offline tool for bulk uploading of invoices and generating IRNs. Around 15% of the taxpayers are using the offline tool for the IRN generations and 85% are integrating through API.

The Government is planning to reduce the aggregate turnover cut off to Rs 100 Crores for the generation of IRN by the taxpayers in the coming days. NIC has already enabled the API and offline tool based trial sites for these taxpayers and geared up with the required infrastructure to handle the generation of e-invoices from these taxpayers.

Keeping requirements of small taxpayers in view, who need to prepare 5-10 B2B invoices in a day, NIC is also developing an offline Excel-based IRN preparation and IRN printing tool which will allow them to enter the invoice details, prepare the file to upload on NIC IRN portal, download the IRN with QR code and print the e-invoice with QR code.

Presently, the generation of IRN using API interface is allowed for businesses with aggregate turnover more than Rs 500 crores, GSPs and shortlisted ERPs. Now, direct access will be extended to the taxpayers using the E-way Bill API interface. Generally, big businesses will enable their suppliers and clients to use their ERP/SAP systems for the generation of invoices. Therefore, it has been decided to facilitate them to enable their suppliers and clients to use their integration channels.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

SC asks Centre to file status report in six weeks on proceedings in UK to extradite fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya to India.

SC asks Centre to file status report in six weeks on proceedings in UK to extradite fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya to India....

FOREX-Euro, yen implied volatility highest since April as traders prep for US election

One-week implied volatility gauging levels in the euro and the Japanese yen rose to their highest since beginning of April, reflecting traders angst ahead of the U.S. election on Tuesday.The U.S. dollar rose on Monday as investors prepared ...

Nitish Kumar is not able to handle Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar alleging that the CM is tired and not able to handle the state anymore. Nitish Ji is not able to handle Bihar. Therere only 77 policemen per...

Euro zone factory activity boomed in October as Germany roared -PMI

Manufacturing growth in the euro zone soared in October but the recovery from severely depressed activity at the height of the coronavirus pandemic was again mostly driven by a buoyant Germany, a survey showed. Also likely of concern to pol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020