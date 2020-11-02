Left Menu
Development News Edition

Himachal govt okays extension of lease of forest land for open-cast mining

He said the Forest Department has already marked the land for this project. Talking of various precautions being taken during the open cast mining on forest land, an official said there is a strict ban on the felling of trees and triggering blasts for the mining..

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 02-11-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 19:23 IST
Himachal govt okays extension of lease of forest land for open-cast mining

The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday decided to extend the lease of some forest land for open-cast mining with a ban on tree felling and blasts, besides approving diversification of various activities related to forests. The decision was taken in a board meeting of the Himachal’s State Forest Development Corporation Limited, chaired by state Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania, said an official statement here.

During the meeting, a proposal to give a bonus of Rs 20 lakh to employees of the state forest corporation was also approved. The decision to allow the diversification of the forest land was taken to increase the profitability of the State Forest Corporation Limited, the minister said.

He said the diversification plans include an emphasis on eco-tourism besides setting up solar power plants on forest land and producing floor tiles and wall-panelling material from the forest produce for which two modern processing plants would be set up in Nurpur and Nachan areas of the state. The solar power plants would be set up on the forest land at a height of more than 7,000 feet where there is less number of trees, the minister said, adding the power generated from these plants would be sold to the state electricity board.

Among other activities, sandalwood and herb-based excellence centre will be developed in Kuthed of Jawali subdivision of Kangra district for which directions have been given to the Forest Department to prepare a plan, said the minister. He said the Forest Department has already marked the land for this project.

Talking of various precautions being taken during the open cast mining on forest land, an official said there is a strict ban on the felling of trees and triggering blasts for the mining..

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

CBI arrests Customs dy-commissioner, exporter for forging documents

The CBI on Monday arrested a deputy commissioner of the Customs and an exporter in Kolkata in connection with a three year old case of alleged forgery in export of gaskets to Bangladesh to avail duty drawback benefits, officials said. Deput...

Five AQIS terrorists arrested in Pak

Pakistan law enforcement agencies on Monday claimed to have smashed a network of the globally-banned terror group Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent AQIS in Punjab province and arrested five terrorists affiliated to it. According to the Co...

Odisha DGP inaugurates cybercrime complex

Cyber police stations of the Criminal Investigation Department CID, the Crime Branch and the Cybercrime Prevention Against Women and Children CCPWC of Odisha have come under one roof the Cybercrime Complex - which was inaugurated here on Mo...

U.S. Supreme Court lets inmate confined to filthy prison cell sue guards

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday allowed a Texas inmate to pursue his claim against prison officials that his civil rights were violated by being locked up in cells with extremely filthy conditions.The justices, in an unsigned opinion, set ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020