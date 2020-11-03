Left Menu
NFL registers growth in sale of non-urea fertilizers during first seven months

The sale of sulphur-based fertilizers of the company - Bentonite Sulphur has registered a growth of 237% and single super phosphate (SSP) has registered growth of 133% over the Corresponding Period Last Year( CPLY).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 14:37 IST
NFL markets Urea, DAP, MoP, NPKs, APS, Compost, SSP and Bentonite Sulphur besides many strains of bio-fertilizers to provide all types of fertilizers to farmers under one roof. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) is encouraging farmers to also use non-urea fertilizers like DAP, MoP, NPK and Sulphur Based fertilizers. With these efforts, the company has registered growth in the sale of all non-urea fertilizers during the first seven months of the current financial year.

The sale of sulphur-based fertilizers of the company - Bentonite Sulphur has registered a growth of 237% and single super phosphate (SSP) has registered growth of 133% over the Corresponding Period Last Year( CPLY). While Bentonite Sulphur, produced in NFL Panipat Plant, logged sale of 11,730 MT during April-October 2020 against CPLY of 3,478 MT, sale of SSP reached 14,726 MT compared to 6,323 MT during the same period last year.

"It is important to encourage the use of all types of fertilizers to provide balanced nutrition to soil", said Sh V N Datt, C&MD of the company. Sulphur is essential to maximizing plant growth and yield. As the fourth most important nutrient, Sulphur is also required for nitrogen use efficiency.

NFL markets Urea, DAP, MoP, NPKs, APS, Compost, SSP and Bentonite Sulphur besides many strains of bio-fertilizers to provide all types of fertilizers to farmers under one roof.

After the Nitrogen (N), Phosphorus (P) and Potash (K), Sulphur (S) is the 4th major plant nutrient required and deficiency of sulphur is widespread in Indian Soils. It is required for crops like Oilseeds, Pulses, Vegetables, Sugarcane, Paddy, Horticulture crops etc.

Sulphur is replenished in soil mainly through Bentonite Sulphur and SSP. While Bentonite Sulphur contains 90% Sulphur, SSP contains 11% sulphur, 16% P2O5 and 21% Calcium.

(With Inputs from PIB)

