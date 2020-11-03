Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K govt starts beautification of Shalimar-Dal Lake water channel

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to beautify the Shalimar-Dal Lake water channel which has been in disrepair for the last few years.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 03-11-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 14:34 IST
J-K govt starts beautification of Shalimar-Dal Lake water channel
The Shalimar Channel is one of the oldest water channels which connects the Shalimar garden to the Dal Lake in Srinagar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to beautify the Shalimar-Dal Lake water channel which has been in disrepair for the last few years. The Shalimar Channel is one of the oldest water channels which connects the Shalimar Garden to Dal Lake in Srinagar. This channel once used to flush out the overflowing water from the garden and was also an alternate route for Mughal rulers to enter the world-famous Dal Lake on Shikara.

Over the past few years, the channel was in bad condition since waste material, poly bags and other waste products were thrown into the channel. Now the Jammu and Kashmir administration has taken steps to renovate this channel through lakes and waterways. The J-K Lakes and Waterways Development Authority which initially started cleaning the channel has now begun renovating it.

This renovation is a big relief to the local businesses in the area as it is likely to fuel tourism and bring more business opportunities. "This is an old area of Srinagar. It has been left dirty for the longest time. Now the J-K administration has helped renovate this place. It's a good step," Sultan Dar, a local resident, told ANI.

"The boats are also being cleaned now. I think it was about time that someone took the initiative to get this place beautified. An excellent step by the government," Ramzan Malik, a local resident, said. "It will become a beautiful tourist spot and help in the overall economic boost of the valley," Abdul Hamid, a local resident, said.

This renovation is a big step by Government and Lakes and Waterways Development Authority because it will result in more tourists visiting this channel and help in expanding the tourism business in the valley. "The Shalimar channel was in a very bad state. In two-three months, this place would be decked up as a tourist attraction. The primary aim is to bring tourists back to this place which will eventually generate employment for Kashmiris," Nazir Ahmad, Work Supervisor, Lakes and Waterways Development Authority told ANI. (ANI)

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

NDDB chairman unanimously elected to IDF board

National Dairy Development Board NDDB Chairman Dilip Rath has been unanimously elected to the board of the International Dairy Federation IDF, which represents the global dairy sector. I see my election to the IDF board as an opportunity to...

Avoid bursting firecrackers as much as possible this Diwali, Delhi minister appeals to people

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday urged Delhiites to avoid bursting firecrackers as much as possible this Diwali in the interests of public health and environment. The minister launched an anti-cracker campaign and inspected v...

GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares rise as investors bet on clear Biden poll win

European stock markets rose in early trading on Tuesday as investors bet on a clear win for Joe Biden as the United States votes in its most polarised presidential election in living memory.Steady earnings from French bank BNP Paribas lifte...

Four women held for robbing people in the guise of begging in south Delhi

A gang of four women who used to rob people under the garb of begging have been arrested from south Delhis Hauz Khas, police said on Tuesday. The matter was reported to police on October 30, when a 64-year-old woman who was robbed by the ga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020