Bravehearts of 1999 incident remembered at Public Relations Office, Badami Bagh Cantt, Srinagar

All ranks of the Public Relations Office (PRO), Badami Bagh cantonment, Srinagar on Tuesday paid tributes to Late Major P Purushottam and five brave soldiers who were killed in action on this day in 1999.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 03-11-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 16:40 IST
Visuals from the event held on Tuesday. photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

All ranks of the Public Relations Office (PRO), Badami Bagh cantonment, Srinagar on Tuesday paid tributes to Late Major P Purushottam and five brave soldiers who were killed in action on this day in 1999. The Late Major, posted as PRO (Defence) had bravely fought terrorists who launched a 'fidayeen' attack on his office in the evening of November 3, 1999. He along with Subedar Brahm Dass, Havildar PK Maharana, soldiers Choudhary Ramji Bhai, Md Razaul Haque and C Radhakrishnan had made the supreme sacrifice after engaging in a hand to hand fight with the terrorists.

Paying tributes to them, A Bharat Bhushan Babu, ADG (M&C) Dte of Public Relations, MoD, said, "We will always draw inspiration from the heroic deeds of the brave hearts." He also called upon all ranks to always keep nation first in their endeavours.

Wreaths were laid by Col Rajesh Kalia, PRO (Def) Srinagar on behalf of ADG (M&C) and all ranks of the unit at the memorial in Public Relations Office, Srinagar. (ANI)

