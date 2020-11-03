Muslim bodies in Chennai protest against Macron's remarks on radical Islam
Muslim organisations in Chennai carried out a protest at Royapettah against French President Emmanuel Macron following his criticism of radical Islam after a school teacher was beheaded in France for showing his pupils cartoons of the Prophet as part of his class on free speech.
In the demonstrations held in Royapettah, Chennai organised by Indian Towhid Jamaat slogans were raised against the French President.
The protesters, which included a large number of women and children, carried placards with "Our Prophet Muhammad, Our Saviour", among others, written on them. (ANI)
