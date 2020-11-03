Left Menu
Development News Edition

Power situation 'critical', Punjab power utility resorts to load shedding

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said in a statement that the situation on the ground was grim as the state had run out of coal, adding that the people of Punjab were staring at a "dark" festival season. The suspension of freight trains has not only hit the coal supplies for thermal power plants, but has also adversely affected supply of fertilisers for Rabi crops and movement of foodgrain stocks.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-11-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 20:01 IST
Power situation 'critical', Punjab power utility resorts to load shedding
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

load of vegetable feeders (800 MW) being given supply for four to five hours during daytime every day, the official further said. The situation worsened on Tuesday as one unit of private power plant GVK (2x270 MW), which was operational at around 12 noon, was headed for a shutdown by 5 pm, when the coal stock is slated to completely run out.

Two other private thermal plants -- Nabha Power at Rajpura and Talwandi Sabo in Mansa -- have already shut down their operations due to coal shortage. Two state-owned utilities -- Lehra Mohabbat and Ropar power plants -- also have coal for just one or two more days, officials said.

However, one unit at each of these plants shall be synchronised by Tuesday evening to make up for GVK generation loss and to provide stability to the system, said the spokesperson. The situation, said the spokesperson, was grim as the PSPCL was left with no generation control and market rates of power continued to be highly volatile and could further spike any time, resulting in increase in the cost of power purchase.

Due to the increase in market rates leading to lesser clearance of day-ahead power, load shedding has to be carried out on all AP/vegetable and urban pattern power supply (UPS) in rural feeders on early Wednesday morning, he said. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said in a statement that the situation on the ground was grim as the state had run out of coal, adding that the people of Punjab were staring at a "dark" festival season.

The suspension of freight trains has not only hit the coal supplies for thermal power plants, but has also adversely affected supply of fertilisers for Rabi crops and movement of foodgrain stocks. The non-operation of goods trains has also impacted the state industry as it was unable to get raw material and send finished goods. Several farmer outfits had announced easing their rail blockades a fortnight ago by allowing the movement of goods trains in the state. However, members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) continued to squat on two rail tracks that are used for coal supplies to the two private thermal plants at Rajpura and Mansa.

Protesters under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee are also sitting on a rail track in Amritsar.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Thoothukudi custodial deaths: Court takes cognisance of CBI charge sheet

A Madurai court has taken cognizance of a CBI charge sheet against nine Tamil Nadu Police personnel in the custodial death case of a father-son duo in Thoothukudi district and directed that the accused be produced before it on November 11, ...

"Our classes are packed": Paris school kids clash with police in COVID-19 protest

Riot police pepper-sprayed students after they blockaded a Paris high school on Tuesday in a protest over inadequate COVID-19 sanitary measures. Several dozen students used wheelie bins, metal grills and supermarkets trolleys to block acces...

Pulisic set for quick return after 'minor' hamstring injury

Christian Pulisic could be fit to return for Chelsea as early as this weekend after scans showed the U.S. winger sustained a very, very minor hamstring injury, manager Frank Lampard said on Tuesday. Pulisic was hurt in the warmup ahead of C...

Folksam leak shares data of 1 mln Swedes with tech giants

Swedens largest insurer, Folksam, accidentally leaked private data on about one million of its customers to a handful of the worlds largest technology companies, it said on Tuesday.Folksam, which insures 50 of Swedish homes and individuals,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020