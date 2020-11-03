Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manipur reports 150 new cases of COVID-19, 4 deaths today

Manipur reported 150 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 19,241 in the state.

ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 03-11-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 20:55 IST
Manipur reports 150 new cases of COVID-19, 4 deaths today
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Manipur reported 150 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 19,241 in the state. According to the State's Health Department, a total of 15,460 people have recovered from coronavirus while there are 3,597 active cases in Manipur.

Four people succumbed to the viral infection in the state on Tuesday taking the death toll to 184. The recovery rate in the state stands at 80.34 per cent. (ANI)

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

France says its forces kill 50 Islamic extremists in Mali

French military forces fighting Islamic extremists in West Africa killed more than 50 jihadists and detained four in an operation last week in Mali, French officials said. Defense Minister Florence Parly tweeted Monday night that the French...

Hertha Berlin player Torunarigha tests positive

German soccer club Hertha Berlin says defender Jordan Torunarigha has tested positive for the coronavirus. Hertha says Torunarigha is in isolation and hasnt displayed any symptoms.Torunarigha had been training on his own because of an ankle...

Fundamental dichotomy between ESG investing and profit maximization: Nobel laureate

Amid greater efforts at pushing capital into more responsible avenues, Nobel laureate Eugene Fama on Tuesday said there is a fundamental dichotomy between investors profit-making objective and what is called as environment, social and gover...

Ivory Coast deploys police after opposition creates parallel government

Riot police dispersed opposition supporters outside the main Ivory Coast opposition leaders house on Tuesday after the government accused him of sedition for creating a parallel administration in defiance of President Alassane Ouattaras ele...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020