Manipur reports 150 new cases of COVID-19, 4 deaths today

Manipur reported 150 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 19,241 in the state. According to the State's Health Department, a total of 15,460 people have recovered from coronavirus while there are 3,597 active cases in Manipur.

Four people succumbed to the viral infection in the state on Tuesday taking the death toll to 184. The recovery rate in the state stands at 80.34 per cent. (ANI)