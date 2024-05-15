Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Minister for Land Information, Chris Penk, will embark on a diplomatic mission to Peru this week to represent New Zealand at the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Ministers Responsible for Trade meeting on May 17-18. Minister Penk will attend on behalf of Trade Minister Todd McClay, emphasizing New Zealand's commitment to strengthening economic ties with key partners in the Asia-Pacific region.

In Peru, Minister Penk will engage in discussions with counterparts from Australia, Indonesia, Peru, Malaysia, and the UK, aiming to foster deeper relationships and explore avenues for collaboration. Additionally, he will connect with New Zealand businesses focusing on the Peruvian and Latin American markets, seeking to enhance trade opportunities for Kiwi exporters.

"APEC's 21 economies comprise over 75 per cent of our exports and nearly 60 per cent of global GDP. This meeting presents an exciting opportunity to bolster our connections with these major economic partners and support the growth of New Zealand's exports," stated Minister Penk.

He highlighted the Government's ambitious target of doubling exports by value within a decade, emphasizing the importance of strengthening relationships across the Asia-Pacific region to achieve this goal.

Minister Penk will also participate in a ministerial meeting on the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), focusing on the General Review of the Agreement and the accession process for new members. Addressing non-tariff measures and barriers to trade will also be on the agenda.

"CPTPP is a vital component of New Zealand's trade architecture, covering $17.3 trillion of global trade," Minister Penk affirmed.

He reiterated the government's commitment to promoting international trade opportunities as part of its broader strategy to rebuild the economy and enhance the quality of life for all New Zealanders. Minister Penk's participation in APEC underscores New Zealand's proactive engagement in international affairs and its dedication to fostering economic prosperity through strategic partnerships.