NY attorney general probes robocalls spreading voting disinformation
New York Attorney General Letitia James said on Tuesday her office is investigating allegations that numerous people were receiving robocalls telling voters not to vote on Election Day. Her office earlier this week issued subpoenas to investigate the source of the robocalls allegedly spreading disinformation.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2020 01:58 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 01:53 IST
New York Attorney General Letitia James said on Tuesday her office is investigating allegations that numerous people were receiving robocalls telling voters not to vote on Election Day.
Her office earlier this week issued subpoenas to investigate the source of the robocalls allegedly spreading disinformation. "Attempts to hinder voters from exercising their right to cast their ballots are disheartening, disturbing, and wrong. What's more is that it is illegal, and it will not be tolerated," James said in a statement.
