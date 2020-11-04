Ladakh reports 84 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 84 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Ladakh on Tuesday. With these new cases, the COVID-19 tally of the Union Territory has reached 6,441 with 664 active cases, the Directorate of Health Services said.

As many as 5,701 people have been cured after being treated for COVID-19 here while 76 persons have succumbed to the disease. India's coronavirus tally crossed the 83-lakh mark after new 46,254 infections were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Wednesday.

The coronavirus cases in the country continue to decline further but the overall infections reached 83,13,877 including 5,33,787 active cases. (ANI)