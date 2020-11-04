Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norway's top court starts hearing on Arctic oil exploration

Norway's top court began to hear arguments on Wednesday on the legality of awarding offshore oil licenses in the Arctic, in a landmark case that could stop the industry's expansion. The lawsuit, led by environmental groups Greenpeace Norway and Nature and Youth, is part of an emerging branch of law worldwide where plaintiffs seek to use a nation's founding principles to make the case for curbing emissions.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 13:31 IST
Norway's top court starts hearing on Arctic oil exploration
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Norway's top court began to hear arguments on Wednesday on the legality of awarding offshore oil licenses in the Arctic, in a landmark case that could stop the industry's expansion.

The lawsuit, led by environmental groups Greenpeace Norway and Nature and Youth, is part of an emerging branch of law worldwide where plaintiffs seek to use a nation's founding principles to make the case for curbing emissions. "The Constitution says that everyone has a right to healthy environment, and we will not secure it if we continue to drill for more oil," Frode Pleym, head of Greenpeace Norway, told Reuters. "We do hope and expect the supreme court to rule in (our) favour."

Two lower courts, however, have found the government's 2016 decision to award 10 licenses to oil firms, including Equinor , in the Barents Sea to be legal. "The decision was made after thorough professional, administrative and political processes, which were fully in line with Norwegian law and the constitution," Norway's Attorney General Fredrik Sejersted, who represents the government, said in his submission to the top court.

The oil and gas industry, which made Norway one of the richest countries in the world, is also the largest emitter of carbon dioxide (CO2) which causes dangerous climate warming. Norway has pledged to reduce emissions by at least 50% by 2030 compared to 1990.

Pleym said the country will not be able to meet its pledge under the 2015 Paris Agreement, if it continues to drill for more oil. "While this case is specifically about the 10 licenses, we do hope that the courts decision to rule them in breach of the constitution could lead to different political course (on oil exploration)," he added.

In a sign of the case's importance, all members of the Supreme Court, bar three who are deemed to have conflicts of interest, will hear arguments until Nov. 12.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi saw jump in new COVID-19 cases in last few days. We can call it third wave: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi saw jump in new COVID-19 cases in last few days. We can call it third wave CM Arvind Kejriwal....

Eight arrested in Seattle after anti-racism protests on election night

Police arrested eight people in Seattle after late night demonstrations and marches in the city on U.S. Election Day, police said. There were no immediate reports of injuries or that the protests were linked to the U.S. election, but some d...

Gland Pharma IPO to open on Nov 9; price band set at Rs 1,490-1,500 a share

Gland Pharma on Wednesday said its initial share-sale will open on public subscription on November 9 to raise about Rs 6,480 crore. In a virtual press conference, the company said it has fixed a price of Rs 1,490-1,500 per share for the ini...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 futures turn down after Trump falsely claims victory with key votes uncounted

U.S. stock futures turned down on Wednesday in volatile trade after President Donald Trump claimed that he had won the U.S. election even though millions of votes were still uncounted, raising the specter of a lengthy legal battle to resolv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020