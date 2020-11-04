Left Menu
Development News Edition

Restoration of secretariat building underway in Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has started the restoration process of an old stone secretariat building on the banks of river Jhelum in an attempt to preserve the rich heritage of the Valley.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 04-11-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 20:18 IST
Restoration of secretariat building underway in Srinagar
The Old Secretariat Building in Srinagar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has started the restoration process of an old stone secretariat building on the banks of river Jhelum in an attempt to preserve the rich heritage of the Valley. The area is well known for its age-old heritage infrastructures including mosques, temples, churches, shrines, bridges and other monuments and buildings.

Several carpenters and masons have been employed to restore the building to its original beauty. According to Mushtaq Beg, Deputy Director of Archives, Archeology and Museums, work is being supervised by experts and architects and the same materials that were originally used are being used.

"We are using the same material that was used when it was originally built. The previous state authorities had completely changed the original look of the place. They had whitewashed over the Khatamband (decorative wooden ceiling). We are redoing it to restore the original beauty," Beg told ANI. "Our department was created to preserve monuments and structures for future generations. This building was only declared a state-protected monument. We made a plan for its conservation, restoration and preservation. We first did photo documentation, then started the work," he added.

Residents of the area have expressed happiness at the reconstruction and restoration of buildings and have said they were excited as they hoped this would attract more tourists. "We are glad that they are preserving our heritage buildings. If these places become like the Jama Masjid or Qutab Minar in Delhi, we will also have a lot of visitors and tourism will grow. This will create more jobs and the economy of the Valley will thrive," Irshad Ahmad, a resident said.

Construction workers also expressed approval at the restoration project, saying that they were glad that future generations would see and appreciate the building in its original form.

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Second batch of three Rafale jets arrive in India: Officials.

Second batch of three Rafale jets arrive in India Officials....

Maha: Congress protests 'rise' in crime in BJP-ruled states

Congress leaders and workers in Maharashtra on Wednesday held a protest at Dadar here against the rise in the number of crimes against women, Dalits and minorities in the states ruled by the BJP. Speaking to reporters, state Congress chief ...

EU drug watchdog won't set minimum efficacy levels for potential COVID-19 vaccines

Europes drug regulator will not set a minimum level of efficacy for potential COVID-19 vaccines when considering them for approval, it said on Wednesday, taking a different approach to that of its U.S. counterpart.Human studies need to demo...

Disciplined Velocity bowlers restrict Supernova to 126/8

Left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht scalped three batters as Velocity put up a disciplined bowling effort to restrict defending champions Superonva to a modest 126 for eight in the opening match of Womens T20 Challenge, here on Wednesday. Apart fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020