Minor fire mishap at Vizag Steel Plant

A minor fire was reported due to an oil leak from the lubrication system of Power Plant-2 in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant here early on Thursday. There were no causalities and production at the steel plant was also not affected, the public sector enterprise said in a press release.

"In the early hours of Thursday (05.11.2020) at 04.45 AM, a fire was reported due to leakage of oil from the lubrication system in the turbine area of Power Plant-2," the release said. CISF fire services were called in and the fire was brought under control immediately, the release added.

"The damage is being assessed to bring back the PP-2 at the earliest," it said.PTI CORR SS PTI PTI.