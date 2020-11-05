Gadkari suggests formulation of comprehensive Bamboo Policy

Left Menu
Union MSME minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday called for more intensive use of bamboo resources and asked the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DONER) to formulate a comprehensive 'Bamboo Policy'. "Gadkari also asked Ministry of DoNER to formulate a comprehensive 'Bamboo Policy' as most of the bamboo is produced in North East," an official statement said.

Union MSME minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday called for more intensive use of bamboo resources and asked the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DONER) to formulate a comprehensive 'Bamboo Policy'.  Addressing an event via video conferencing, he also suggested making available more incentives to bamboo production, processing and handling and said this will go a long way in developing the bamboo-based industry. Gadkari, who also holds road transport portfolio, also asked various sectors to utilise various modes and methods to bring down logistics costs including choosing more cost-efficient transit mode like water, rail or road.  He informed that a three-metre dredging of Brahmaputra river has made it possible to use waterways for transporting goods. Using river transport would come very handy in transportation cost reduction for bamboo and bamboo products originating from the North East.

Emphasising on production of high yielding bamboo varieties, he said, for industrial use bamboo yield should be 200 tonnes per acre against about 40 tonnes per acre in case of some varieties. The greater yield and wider bamboo usage will open up more employment generation especially in the north-eastern region. "Gadkari also asked Ministry of DoNER to formulate a comprehensive 'Bamboo Policy' as most of the bamboo is produced in North East," an official statement said.  He advised that bamboo sticks may be reduced to bales so that moisture is removed therefore making transportation easier and cheaper as also increasing its calorific value. He suggested IITs may be roped in to undertake a pilot project in this regard.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jitendra Singh, who also addressed the event, said that India is destined to play a major role in post-COVID economic resurgence and north eastern region will play a crucial role in it with full exploitation of huge bamboo resources. He said that it is imperative to make bamboo a pan India perspective for its growth and utilisation, adding that bamboo will be the fuel of new engine that is North East for India's growth story.

Singh said that the Ministry of DoNER and North Eastern Council is taking all measures for tapping bamboo resources and technical know-how at all-India level.  He informed that the ministry had already decided to develop three Bamboo Clusters in Jammu, Katra and Samba areas for making of bamboo basketry, agarbatti and bamboo charcoal as well as setting up of Bamboo Technology Centre.  Singh said that around 40 per cent area under bamboo is in the north eastern states. However, this potential of bamboo for north eastern region is not being fully utilised due to restrictions in movement of bamboo under the Indian Forest Act, 1927.  He said that bamboo has a great potential for its use as a clean source of energy and can also replace the single-use plastic, thus promoting the environment and climate cause in India..

