Maha human rights body issues notice to Raigad SP over Arnab Goswami's arrest

The Maharashtra Human Rights Commission on Thursday issued notice to Superintendent of Police (SP), Raigad to appear before it tomorrow over the arrest of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. The MHRC, in its notice, asked SP, Raigad to appear before it at 11 am on Friday and present the entire material records in the matter before the Commission.

Goswami and two others -- Feroz Shaikh and Sarda -- were on Wednesday sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Alibag district magistrate court in connection with Anvay Naik suicide case. Earlier on Wednesday, Goswami was arrested in the death case of interior designer Anvay Naik, who allegedly died by suicide in Alibaug in May 2018. A suicide note purportedly written by Naik alleged that Goswami had not paid him his dues.

Goswami has alleged that he along with his mother-in-law, father-in-law, son, and wife have been physically assaulted. Mumbai Police entered Goswami's residence and allegedly physically assaulted his family members and him. Republic TV channel has telecasted visuals of Mumbai police entering Goswami's residence and what appears to be a scuffle. (ANI)