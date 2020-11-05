Payments corporation gives nod to WhatsApp to go live on UPI

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Thursday gave nod for WhatsApp to go live on UPI in the multi-bank model.

According to NPCI, WhatsApp can expand its UPI user base in a graded manner starting with a maximum registered user base of 20 million in UPI.

NPCI was incorporated in 2008 as an umbrella organisation for operating retail payment and settlement systems in India. (ANI)