Payments corporation gives nod to WhatsApp to go live on UPI
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 23:04 IST

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Thursday gave nod for WhatsApp to go live on UPI in the multi-bank model.
According to NPCI, WhatsApp can expand its UPI user base in a graded manner starting with a maximum registered user base of 20 million in UPI.
NPCI was incorporated in 2008 as an umbrella organisation for operating retail payment and settlement systems in India. (ANI)