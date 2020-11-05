Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK watchdog bans three financial advisers after sex crime convictions

Cochran, who advised on pensions, mortgages and investments, was convicted in 2018 of sexual assault and controlling and coercive behaviour and sentenced to seven years. Horsey, a sole director and shareholder of an authorised financial advice firm, was convicted of voyeurism in 2018, after he secretly watched and filmed his tenant in a shower without their consent.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-11-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 23:18 IST
UK watchdog bans three financial advisers after sex crime convictions
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain's markets watchdog on Thursday banned three former financial advisers from the industry after their convictions for sex crimes, the first time the regulator has used its powers to crack down on such misconduct. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said Russell Jameson, Frank Cochran, and Mark Horsey had failed to meet "fit and proper" standards because they had committed serious offenses while working in the financial services industry.

Jameson was convicted in 2018 of making and stockpiling thousands of violent and indecent images of children and was sentenced to five years in jail. Cochran, who advised on pensions, mortgages, and investments, was convicted in 2018 of sexual assault and controlling and coercive behavior and sentenced to seven years.

Horsey, a sole director and shareholder of an authorized financial advice firm, was convicted of voyeurism in 2018, after he secretly watched and filmed his tenant in a shower without their consent. He received a suspended, nine-month prison sentence. A lawyer for Jameson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Horsey and Cochran did not make representations through lawyers, the FCA said, and Reuters was unable to reach them for comment.

The FCA has pledged not to turn a blind eye to non-financial misconduct and in 2014 banned a former Blackrock investment manager after he was caught dodging fares worth 43,000 pounds ($56,000) on his daily commute into London. Megan Butler, the watchdog's executive director of supervision, told a government committee in 2018 that the FCA also viewed sexual harassment as misconduct that can drive poor culture.

Lawyers said the bans sent a powerful message. But David Rundle, a partner at law firm WilmerHale, said it remained to be seen how the FCA expected firms to assess the fitness and propriety of staff after allegations, rather than a conviction. "That is all the more challenging where firms may be ill-equipped to investigate such behaviour," he said. ($1 = 0.7636 pounds)

TRENDING

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Why Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 can’t be dropped, what latest we know

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

'Liquid window' harnesses light and heat to save energy in buildings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook removes pro-Trump group for false election claims and some members calling for violence

Facebook Inc on Thursday said it had taken down a rapidly growing group where supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump posted misinformation, violent rhetoric and organized protests against the baseless claim that Democrats were stealing t...

Vardhan gives Gandhian Young Technological Awards

Union minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday gave the Gandhian Young Technological Awards to students and researchers and said innovations and scientific solutions are essential for transforming the lives of people. Fourteen awards and eleven a...

Mink 'good reservoirs' for COVID-19, Denmark shows courage in cull -WHO

Mink appear to be susceptible to the new SARS-CoV-2 virus and good reservoirs for the disease, with a mutated strain having caused infections in a dozen people in Denmark, a World Health Organization official said on Thursday. Denmark plans...

Haryana govt rejects opposition charge of illegal registration of properties

The Haryana government on Thursday rejected the Oppositions claims that illegal registration of immovable properties had taken place in the state. Replying to a calling attention notice in Haryana Vidhan Sabha here, Deputy Chief Ministe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020