Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kottoor elephant rehabilitation centre set to become largest care centre in the world

The Elephant Rehabilitation Centre at Kottoor in Thiruvananthapuram is set to become the largest care and cure centre for elephants in the world.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 06-11-2020 00:07 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 23:54 IST
Kottoor elephant rehabilitation centre set to become largest care centre in the world
Kottoor elephant rehabilitation centre set to become largest care centre in World (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Elephant Rehabilitation Centre at Kottoor in Thiruvananthapuram is set to become the largest care and cure centre for elephants in the world. The first phase of the Elephant Rehabilitation Centre will be commissioned in February 2021. The project is being implemented at a cost of Rs 108 crore with funding from Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). The centre has facilities to accommodate 50 elephants including the existing 16 elephants.

The project will also include the construction of various reservoirs and check dams at the Neyyar Dam and also special facilities for the care of elephant calves. The aim of the centre is to give elephants a natural ecosystem just like in the forest. "The centre will also have an elephant museum, a veterinary hospital with super speciality facilities, a study and research centre for nature lovers and students, a training centre for mahouts, an entrance plaza, an administrative office, parking for visitors, a cafeteria, cottages, a toilet block and a special elephant viewing facility," the official release said.

More than 250 will be employed every day after the completion of the project. The project is also expected to generate job opportunities for the locals and adivasis living in the nearby forest areas will be given priority in the employment at the centre. Kottur is expected to become a major site for tourists after the completion of this project.

"With the completion of the project, Kottur will become a major tourist destination in the Thiruvananthapuram district and will see a huge leap in the tourism sector in general as more than 3.5 lakh people, including half a lakh tourists from overseas, are expected to visit Kottoor every year. Tourism projects of the Forest Department and the Water Resources Department in the Neyyar Dam area will also be developed along with this project," it added.

TRENDING

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Why Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 can’t be dropped, what latest we know

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

'Liquid window' harnesses light and heat to save energy in buildings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Last election' appeal means Nitish Kumar is seeking 'mercy' for his non-performance: Chidambaram

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday claimed Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has conceded defeat by declaring the ongoing state assembly polls as the last election he is contesting. The senior Congress leader also alleged that the la...

Facebook removes pro-Trump group for false election claims and some members calling for violence

Facebook Inc on Thursday said it had taken down a rapidly growing group where supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump posted misinformation, violent rhetoric and organized protests against the baseless claim that Democrats were stealing t...

Vardhan gives Gandhian Young Technological Awards

Union minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday gave the Gandhian Young Technological Awards to students and researchers and said innovations and scientific solutions are essential for transforming the lives of people. Fourteen awards and eleven a...

Mink 'good reservoirs' for COVID-19, Denmark shows courage in cull -WHO

Mink appear to be susceptible to the new SARS-CoV-2 virus and good reservoirs for the disease, with a mutated strain having caused infections in a dozen people in Denmark, a World Health Organization official said on Thursday. Denmark plans...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020