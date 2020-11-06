Telangana agri minister meets Sharad Pawar in Baramati

Telangana agriculture minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Friday called on NCP chief Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence in Baramati of Maharashtra's Pune district. Taking to Twitter, former Union Agriculture Minister Pawar said it was a "courtesy call" and that they had discussed issues and challenges pertaining to the agriculture sector.

"We discussed various issues and challenges pertaining to the agricultural sector and we exchanged our views on pro- farmer schemes and innovative farming methods for agricultural development as a whole," Pawar tweeted. Reddy also visited Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Baramati and lauded the work, technology and agricultural practices being implemented there, the NCP chief said.