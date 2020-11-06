Ruckus over farm laws in Haryana Assembly

The Haryana Assembly on Friday witnessed unruly scenes over the Centre’s farm laws as soon as Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar brought a resolution thanking the Union government for introducing reforms in the agriculture sector. Congress MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda insisted on voting on the resolution before a discussion.

Hooda said the new laws were not in the interest of the farming community, which is opposing them. He demanded that it should be ensured that the crops be procured at a price not less than the minimum support price (MSP). He said farmers were getting “peanuts” for their crop while hoarders were making profits. The Congress MLAs stormed the well of the House and asked the speaker to hold voting before any discussion on the resolution. BJP MLA and Haryana Parliamentary Affairs minister Kanwar Pal took potshots at the Congress MLA, asking why they are running away from a discussion. “You do not have any logic for discussion,” said Pal. He said there is a clear provision in Rule 184 of the Legislative Assembly that voting cannot take place without a discussion on a proposal and slammed the opposition MLAs for deliberately interrupting the proceedings. The speaker adjourned the House for half an hour when Congress members stuck to their demand for voting. After the proceedings of the House resumed, the Congress legislators once again rushed to the well of the House. Citing rules, the speaker said voting cannot be done without holding a discussion on the resolution. “You are bulldozing the rights of other members,” the speaker told them and asked them to go back to their seats. When his warning failed to make any impact, the speaker "named" the Congress members for the remainder part of the session. Later, the House was adjourned for half an hour again. Earlier during the zero hour, the Congress MLAs staged a walkout when their plea for bringing a resolution against the farm laws was rejected by the speaker. When Congress legislator Raghuvir Singh Kadiyan demanded a resolution, the speaker rejected the demand, saying a 15-day notice needs to be given for bringing a non-official resolution in the House. Members of the Congress said they should be allowed to bring a calling attention notice on the burning issues of the state, which was also not entertained by the speaker. Later, participating in the discussion on the resolution moved by the CM, INLD member Abhay Singh Chautala spoke against the farm laws and asked if the opinion of any farmers' body was taken before bringing the Bills. He demanded that the MSP on crops should be guaranteed to farmers. Not supporting the resolution, he also staged a walkout. MLA Balraj Kundu said farmers were unable to sell their crop at the MSP at many places in the state. “Tell me one benefit of these laws,” he asked. The resolution was passed by the House. Later, the Chief Minister said the Opposition, especially the Congress MLAs, left the House without discussing the farm laws. This is no democracy, he said. The Congress MLAs led by Hooda staged a protest outside the Haryana Vidhan Sabha and took out a march against the agricultural laws.

Hooda said they would continue to oppose the new laws unless the Union government brings a fourth law that guarantees the MSP to farmers..