Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling and Wilson Solar opens new office in Spain

The office, located in Seville, will be its headquarters for its European operations serving and tapping markets like Portugal, Spain, Italy, Poland, among others, the company said in a statement. Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd (SWSL) on Monday announced the opening of its new office in Spain, following its international expansion strategy, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 13:30 IST
Sterling and Wilson Solar opens new office in Spain
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Shapoorji Pallonji Group firm Sterling and Wilson Solar on Monday said it has opened a new office in Spain to focus on Europe's growing solar market. The office, located in Seville, will be its headquarters for its European operations serving and tapping markets like Portugal, Spain, Italy, Poland, among others, the company said in a statement.

Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd (SWSL) on Monday announced the opening of its new office in Spain, following its international expansion strategy, the statement said. "We see this office opening as an important step forward in the company's strategy to tap key markets. Europe has enormous potential in terms of solar capacity and the market is expected to witness the commissioning of new solar PV capacities of about 7 GW each year and emerge as a 28 GW market by 2023.

"With our strong bankability and well-nurtured relationships with IPPs in the region, the SWSL is well poised to expand its operations in Europe to lead the global transition towards low-carbon energy," its Regional Head - Europe Vikas Bansal said in the statement. According to the SolarPower Europe's EU Market Outlook, Spain was Europe's largest solar market in 2019, adding 4.7 GW of capacity followed by Germany, the Netherlands, France and Poland.

"SWSL constantly emphasizes on customer centricity, implementation and delivery excellence which has assisted us to make inroads in strategically situated markets that have favourable solar policies and high solar properties," Bansal said. Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd has been executing projects globally and has to its credit more than 10.5 GW of solar power projects (commissioned and under various stages of construction) in various geographies.

This portfolio includes a 1,177 MW Solar PV plant in Abu Dhabi – the world's largest single-site solar plant. The company also manages a portfolio of 7.8 GW of O&M projects globally. SWSL is a global pure-play, end-to-end solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions provider.

The company provides EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) services for utility-scale, rooftop and floating solar power projects with a focus on project design and engineering, and manage all aspects of project execution from conceptualising to commissioning. The company also provides operations and maintenance (O&M) services, including for projects constructed by third parties and offers solar plus storage solutions to its customers.

Present in 25 countries, it has operations in India, South-East Asia, Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas and Australia.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: Rashid thanks fans for unconditional support this season

As the team failed to find a final berth after a 17-run loss against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 on Sunday, SunRisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan thanked fans for showering their unconditional support to him and the franchise this seaso...

Maha Guv speaks to Deshmukh over Arnab's security, health

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has spoken to state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh over phone to convey his concern over the security and health of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested last week in connection ...

IPL 13: Rashid thanks fans for unconditional support this season

As the team failed to find a final berth after a 17-run loss against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 on Sunday, SunRisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan thanked fans for showering their unconditional support to him and the franchise this seaso...

ACMA urges Haryana govt to reconsider 75 pc reservation policy for locals in pvt enterprises

Auto component industry body ACMA on Monday requested the Haryana government to reconsider the 75 per cent employment reservation for locals in private enterprises, saying the move would adversely impact the ease of doing business in the st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020