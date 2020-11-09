Sterling and Wilson Solar opens new office in Spain

Shapoorji Pallonji Group firm Sterling and Wilson Solar on Monday said it has opened a new office in Spain to focus on Europe's growing solar market. The office, located in Seville, will be its headquarters for its European operations serving and tapping markets like Portugal, Spain, Italy, Poland, among others, the company said in a statement.

Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd (SWSL) on Monday announced the opening of its new office in Spain, following its international expansion strategy, the statement said. "We see this office opening as an important step forward in the company's strategy to tap key markets. Europe has enormous potential in terms of solar capacity and the market is expected to witness the commissioning of new solar PV capacities of about 7 GW each year and emerge as a 28 GW market by 2023.

"With our strong bankability and well-nurtured relationships with IPPs in the region, the SWSL is well poised to expand its operations in Europe to lead the global transition towards low-carbon energy," its Regional Head - Europe Vikas Bansal said in the statement. According to the SolarPower Europe's EU Market Outlook, Spain was Europe's largest solar market in 2019, adding 4.7 GW of capacity followed by Germany, the Netherlands, France and Poland.

"SWSL constantly emphasizes on customer centricity, implementation and delivery excellence which has assisted us to make inroads in strategically situated markets that have favourable solar policies and high solar properties," Bansal said. Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd has been executing projects globally and has to its credit more than 10.5 GW of solar power projects (commissioned and under various stages of construction) in various geographies.

This portfolio includes a 1,177 MW Solar PV plant in Abu Dhabi – the world's largest single-site solar plant. The company also manages a portfolio of 7.8 GW of O&M projects globally. SWSL is a global pure-play, end-to-end solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions provider.

The company provides EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) services for utility-scale, rooftop and floating solar power projects with a focus on project design and engineering, and manage all aspects of project execution from conceptualising to commissioning. The company also provides operations and maintenance (O&M) services, including for projects constructed by third parties and offers solar plus storage solutions to its customers.

Present in 25 countries, it has operations in India, South-East Asia, Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas and Australia.