Indore district administration continues demolition drive against 'Computer Baba's' encroachments

District administration on Monday continued its demolition drive against illegal constructions belonging to former state minister Namdev Tyagi, alias "Computer Baba" in Indore.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 09-11-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 14:30 IST
Visual of authorities demolishing encroachments in Super Corridor area of Indore. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

District administration on Monday continued its demolition drive against illegal constructions belonging to former state minister Namdev Tyagi, alias "Computer Baba" in Indore. The Indore district administration demolished encroachments in Super Corridor area.

"Today encroachments were removed from Super Corridor on IDA's 20,000 sq feet land worth Rs 5 crores approx. We have found few registries in Computer Baba's name, proving his direct involvement in land transactions," said Indore ADM A D Sharma on demolition drive against Computer Baba. Apart from this, the action was also taken to remove his illegal possession from Ambikapuri temple, said Sharma.

"The district administration is also looking into some bank accounts and documents of other assets of Computer Baba, which is being investigated," he added. Tyagi, alias "Computer Baba" , and six of his followers were arrested around 6 am on Sunday, hours before the Indore district administration demolished his illegal ashram built on two acres of 46-acre government land worth around Rs 80 crore.

They have been sent to central jail by the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) on the charge of disturbing peace. Ajay Dev Sharma said a bore 315 rifle and airgun have also been found in Tyagi's ashram, which will be investigated by police.

The district administration said that Tyagi had illegally occupied about 46 acres of government land worth around Rs 80 crore, as per the present market rate, for years. On the land, Tyagi had built his grand ashram on 2 acres, which had items of all kinds of luxury.

It is to be noted that 'Computer Baba' had in 2018 alleged corruption against the then Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, after which he was made a minister. Later during the Assembly elections, he supported the Congress. Meanwhile, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh tweeted on Sunday, "Computer Baba's ashram and temple are being demolished in Indore without any notice. This is political vendetta. I condemn it." (ANI)

