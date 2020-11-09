Maha govt has failed on all fronts, BJP will agitate: Patil

The Maharashtra government had failed on all fronts, leading to distress among people, and the BJP would agitate on the streets to set things right, its state unit chief Chandrakant Patil said here on Monday. He claimed two MSRTC staff had committed suicide due to the state-run transporter not paying salaries for several months now, and 28 barbers had also ended their lives due to lockdown woes.

He said farmers had lost crops due to heavy rains in Vidarbha and Marathwada and the Nisarg cyclone that had hit the Konkan coast earlier, but the Uddhav Thackeray government had failed to provide relief. He said the state government must step in quickly to mitigate woes of the people, failing which his party will hit the streets to agitate.

Queried about the absence of former minister Pankaja Munde from his meeting here, Patil said she had messaged that she would not be able to attend due to some issues in her sugar factory.