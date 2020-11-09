29 projects approved in food processing sector, to generate employment for 15,000 people

The food processing ministry on Monday said 29 projects have been approved across various states that will help generate an investment of over Rs 500 crore and create employment opportunities for around 15,000 people. An Inter-Ministerial Approval Committee (IMAC) meeting chaired by Food Processing Ministet Narendra Singh Tomar approved 21 projects, leveraging investment worth Rs 443 crore supported with a grant of Rs 189 crore under the Scheme for Integrated Cold Chain and Value Addition, an official statement said. Another 8 projects, leveraging investment worth Rs 62 crore with grants of Rs 15 crore under the BFL (backward and forward linkage) Scheme, were approved in another meeting. Minister of State for Food Processing Rameshwar Teli was also present. Tomar said these projects would benefit farmers and consumers and asked the officers to expedite the implementation of approved projects. Twenty-one projects are likely to "generate employment for nearly 12,600 people and benefit 2,00,592 farmers. These projects are spread across the 10 states of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, HP, J&K, Kerala, Nagaland, Punjab, Telangana, UK, UP," the statement said. The Scheme for Integrated Cold Chain and Value addition infrastructure aims at arresting post-harvest losses of horticulture and non-horticulture produce and providing remunerative price to farmers. The other eight projects approved in another meeting are likely to generate employment for nearly 2,500 people. The objective of the scheme is to provide effective and seamless backward and forward integration for the processed food industry by plugging the gaps in the supply chain in terms of availability of raw material and linkages with the market.