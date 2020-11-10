WCR changes routes of eight trains due to Gurjar agitation in Rajasthan

The routes of eight trains in the Kota Division of West-Central Railway (WCR) have been diverted due to the ongoing Gurjar agitation in Rajasthan. A large number of people have stopped the rail route demanding reservation in jobs and education by classifying them as "most backward class" (MBC) community.

Due to the blockage of the railway track by the protestors, West Central Railway has diverted several trains. The route changes have been effected on the Hindaun City-Bayana rail route in the Kota division of the said zone for the journey date November 10, 2020.

According to a release by the West-Central Railway (WCR), train number 02963 Udaipur City-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express has been diverted via the Rewari - Jaipur - Ajmer - Chanderia route. Train number 02416 New Delhi - Indore Express, has been diverted via Rewari - Jaipur - Sawai Madhopur route.

Train number 02415 Indore - New Delhi Express has been diverted via Sawai Madhopur - Jaipur - Rewari route. Train number 02964 Udaipur City-H Nizamuddin Express has been diverted via the Chanderiya-Ajmer-Jaipur-Rewari route.

Train number 09037 Bandra Terminus - Gorakhpur Express has been diverted via Sawai Madhopur - Jaipur - Bandikui - Bharatpur route. Train number 09111 Valsad-Haridwar Express has been diverted via the Sawai Madhopur-Jaipur-Rewari route.

Train number 09042 Ghazipur City-Bandra Terminus has been diverted via Agra Cantt-Bharatpur-Bandikui-Jaipur- Sawai Madhopur route. Train number 02941 Bhavnagar Terminus - Asansol Express has been diverted via Sawai Madhopur - Jaipur - Bandikui - Bharatpur - Agra Fort route. (ANI)