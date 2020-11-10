Left Menu
Maha rain relief for farmers: Aurangabad divn gets Rs 1.3k cr

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 10-11-2020 18:14 IST
An amount of Rs 1,336.89 crore has been received by Aurangabad division in Maharashtra to disburse as compensation among farmers hit by crop damage due to heavy rains recently, state government officials said on Tuesday. Distribution of the aid money among farmers who had suffered over 33 per cent loss, including damage to houses, death of cattle, destruction of crops and washing away of land, has begun, with money being deposited directly into bank accounts, they added.

"While Rs 880 crore has been earmarked under State Disaster Response Force rules, Rs 414.98 crore is additional aid. The money kept for loss of life and complete damage to homes is Rs 3.5 crore, while it is Rs 1.92 crore for loss of cattle, Rs 2.86 for loss of huts, byre etc and Rs 25.58 crore for loss of farm land," an official explained. The district-wise aid in the division is Rs 143.07 crore for Aurangabad, Rs 271.60 crore for Jalna, Rs 90.51 crore for Parbhani, Rs 115.27 crore for Hingoli, Rs 284.52 crore for Nanded, Rs 154 crore for Beed, Rs 129.50 crore for Latur and Rs 148.38 crore for Osmanabad, he informed.

