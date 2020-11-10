Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thailand able to keep exporting food products with help of IAEA and FAO

At the BQCLP laboratory, more than 21 analysts were trained on the use of isotopic and radioreceptor assay techniques (see Radio receptor assays) through the IAEA technical cooperation programme.

IAEA | Updated: 10-11-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 22:36 IST
Thailand able to keep exporting food products with help of IAEA and FAO
The BQCLP’s laboratory has a key role in regional food safety control, as it serves as an ASEAN Food Reference Laboratory for Veterinary Drug Residues. Image Credit: Pixabay

Thailand is able to keep exporting a wide range of food products thanks to a four-year collaboration with the IAEA and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) to help the country ensure reliable food safety testing and surveillance, using nuclear techniques.

Between 2016 and 2018, a major food safety control laboratory in Thailand encountered difficulties in testing animal food products for residues of veterinary drugs and related contaminants following the tightening of food quality and safety requirements in the country's major export markets. It turned to the IAEA for support. In partnership with FAO, the IAEA embarked on a four-year laboratory capacity enhancement and training programme in the use of nuclear and isotopic techniques that facilitate quick screening and identification of chemical residues and contaminants in food. The training and laboratory equipment provided under the IAEA's technical cooperation programme has enabled Thailand's authorities to address the new requirements in its key markets and continue exporting food, including an estimated 900 000 tonnes of poultry products, 3000 tonnes of honey and honey products.

"Our food safety laboratory detection capabilities have greatly improved thanks to the IAEA and FAO," said Apichaya Sungthong, Medical Scientist and Analyst at the Veterinary Public Health Laboratory of the Bureau of Quality Control of Livestock Products (BQCLP), which is the official laboratory serving the nation's competent authority on food safety. "We can more effectively help Thailand to ensure that food products are well controlled and safe from farm to fork."

Thailand is one of the largest food exporters in Asia. To maintain and grow its export-based economy, it must meet evolving safety and testing standards.

"Increasing consumer-awareness, stringent food safety standards and guidelines on national and international markets along with advances in analytical technology require that laboratories are better equipped and analysts update their knowledge and skills," said James Sasanya, Food Safety Specialist at the Joint FAO/IAEA Division of Nuclear Techniques in Agriculture.

At the BQCLP laboratory, more than 21 analysts were trained on the use of isotopic and radioreceptor assay techniques (see Radio receptor assays) through the IAEA technical cooperation programme. Scientists were also provided with and trained in analytical-method protocols and standard operating procedures for food safety testing. Further training and guidance were offered on techniques for sampling and laboratory quality management as well as identification and effective implementation of appropriate proficiency testing schemes. The laboratory also received a range of equipment and devices, stable-isotope standards, test kits and related supplies.

Regional cooperation

The BQCLP's laboratory has a key role in regional food safety control, as it serves as an ASEAN Food Reference Laboratory for Veterinary Drug Residues. To maintain this status, it requires ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation, the international standard for testing and calibration laboratories. The training from the IAEA and FAO helped the BQCLP laboratory maintain this standard, enabling countries from the region to continue sending samples for analysis to the laboratory, providing quicker test results at a lower cost than if samples were sent to countries further afield.

Analytical techniques are also being passed on to experts in other countries through a regional project framework, and scientists from the ASEAN are region receiving training in Thailand to enhance food safety control in their home countries. Since the beginning of the regional project in 2016 and a supplementary national project in 2018, 27 scientists have been trained by the BQCLP's laboratory.

Cambodia is one of the countries that has benefitted from Thailand's new expertise. Two of its laboratory analysts were trained at the BQCLP. "Two of our laboratory analysts gained valuable knowledge and experience on food safety testing at BQCLP that we are now applying to our developing laboratory," said Nget Kiry, Head of Cambodia's Veterinary Drug and Drug Residue Laboratory of the National Animal Health and Production Research Institute.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Certificate of export worthiness must for shipment of milk, milk products

Exporters of milk and milk products would have to obtain a certificate of export worthiness from a government agency for the shipments, according to an order of the commerce ministry. It has also notified that milk and milk products shall b...

Defending champions Mumbai Indians lift their fifth IPL title, beating Delhi Capitals by five wickets in summit clash at Dubai.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians lift their fifth IPL title, beating Delhi Capitals by five wickets in summit clash at Dubai....

Ethiopia's Tigray conflict worsens, refugees flee to Sudan

Refugees fled to Sudan on Tuesday and the African Union appealed for a ceasefire in a north Ethiopian region where Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is waging a military offensive against local leaders defiant of his authority.About 2,500 Ethiopian...

BJP becomes largest party in Karnataka Legislative Council

The ruling BJP in Karnataka has won three legislative council seats for which results were declared on Tuesday, thereby increasing its strength in the upper house to 30. The results for one- Karnataka South East Graduates constituency is st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020