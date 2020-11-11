Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tohoku Electric gets governor's nod to restart reactor damaged in 2011 disaster - report

Japan's Tohoku Electric Power has got the green light from a local governor to restart one of its nuclear reactors, nearly a decade after it was damaged in the earthquake and tsunami that caused the Fukushima disaster, Kyodo News reported. Yoshihiro Murai, the governor of Miyagi Prefecture, where Tohoku Electric's Onagawa nuclear station is located, signed off on the restart of reactor No. 2 on Wednesday, Kyodo reported.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 13:57 IST
Tohoku Electric gets governor's nod to restart reactor damaged in 2011 disaster - report
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Japan's Tohoku Electric Power has got the green light from a local governor to restart one of its nuclear reactors, nearly a decade after it was damaged in the earthquake and tsunami that caused the Fukushima disaster, Kyodo News reported.

Yoshihiro Murai, the governor of Miyagi Prefecture, where Tohoku Electric's Onagawa nuclear station is located, signed off on the restart of reactor No. 2 on Wednesday, Kyodo reported. If restarted, Onagawa No. 2 would be Tohoku Electric's first nuclear unit brought online since the 2011 disaster, and the first reactor restarted on the northeast Pacific coast of Japan since all reactors were shut down in the wake of the catastrophe.

Neither Tohoku Electric nor representatives of Miyagi prefecture were immediately available for comment. Tohoku won final regulatory approval to restart the reactor in February, but any reopening is not likely until 2022 at the earliest as the company has said it needs to carry out further upgrades on the reactor.

It expects to spend 340 billion yen ($3.1 billion) on safety upgrades at the Onagawa plant. Onagawa was the closest among Japan's nuclear stations to the epicentre of the magnitude-9 quake in March 2011, which triggered a tsunami that killed nearly 20,000 people as well as causing the worst atomic disaster since Chernobyl in 1986.

The station was swamped by the tsunami, but survived with its cooling system intact, saving its reactors from the threat of meltdowns similar to those that occurred at Tokyo Electric Power's Fukushima Daiichi station to the south. It operates a boiling water reactor with the same basic design as those that melted down in the Fukushima crisis.

The Fukushima disaster led to the eventual shutdown of the country's then 54 operational reactors, which once provided nearly a third of Japan's electricity. All had to be relicensed under new standards after the disaster highlighted operational and regulatory failings. Only one is operating at present.

For a graphic on the status of Japan's reactors, click on: https://tmsnrt.rs/2OTpNfA ($1 = 108.6400 yen)

Also Read: Japan PM says plan to release Fukushima water coming soon

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Swedish c.bank warns surging infections to slow recovery

Swedens economy has begun to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic and measures to halt its spread, but the recent pick-up in new infections will slow the recovery while longer-term risks remain elevated, the central bank said in a regular rep...

Guj: Amit Shah to meet village heads of border districts

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a gathering of village heads of three border districts - Kutch, Banaskantha and Patan - near Dhordo tent city in Gujarats Kutch district on November 12, an official said on Wednesday. Apart from vi...

Putting pressure on Johnson, UK Conservatives set up COVID group

Conservative lawmakers have set up a new group to fight what they call a cycle of lockdowns to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, yet another sign of discontent in British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons governing party. While most Con...

Russia says its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is 92% effective

Russias Sputnik V vaccine is 92 effective at protecting people from COVID-19 according to interim trial results, the countrys sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday, as Moscow rushes to keep pace with Western drugmakers in the race for a s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020