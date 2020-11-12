Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN food chief: Yemen faces 'looming famine,' needs millions

The head of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning World Food Program sounded an alarm Wednesday that war-torn Yemen faces “looming famine" and urged nations to provide hundreds of millions of dollars immediately, saying it will mean “the difference between life and death of millions of Yemenis.” David Beasley told the UN Security Council that, according to the latest UN internal analysis, “famine is truly a real and dangerous possibility and the warning lights are flashing, and they're not flashing yellow, they're flashing red — as red can be.” “We're on a countdown right now to a catastrophe in Yemen,” he said.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 12-11-2020 07:50 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 07:50 IST
UN food chief: Yemen faces 'looming famine,' needs millions

The head of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning World Food Program sounded an alarm Wednesday that war-torn Yemen faces “looming famine" and urged nations to provide hundreds of millions of dollars immediately, saying it will mean “the difference between life and death of millions of Yemenis.” David Beasley told the UN Security Council that, according to the latest UN internal analysis, “famine is truly a real and dangerous possibility and the warning lights are flashing, and they're not flashing yellow, they're flashing red — as red can be.” “We're on a countdown right now to a catastrophe in Yemen,” he said. “If we choose to look away, there's no doubt in my mind Yemen will be plunged into a devastating famine within a few short months.” Yemen's conflict started with Houthi Shiite rebels, backed by Iran, capturing Sanaa, the capital, in 2014, forcing the internationally recognized government to flee. The following year, a Saudi-led coalition supporting the government intervened to battle the rebels and curb Iran's influence in what has turned into a stalemated regional proxy war. Since then, more than 100,000 people — fighters and civilians — have been killed. Beasley said 9 million of the 13 million people the World Food Program is assisting — mainly in northern areas controlled by Houthi rebels -- have already had their food aid cut from every month to every other month, and the agency is running out of money.

“Come January, we are going to have to cut rations additionally for 6 million people, and we will run completely out in March, and I cannot begin to tell you the catastrophe that will be,” he said. Besides appealing for urgent new funds, Lowcock implored donors to turn more than $200 million in pledges into cash.

On Sept. 15, Lowcock for the first time singled out Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait for giving nothing to the 2020 appeal. Days later, Kuwait announced a $20 million donation and Saudi Arabia publicly committed to providing $204 million to U.N. aid agencies, part of its $500 million pledged in June. The UAE, which was part of the Saudi-led coalition and had been a top donor, did not announce any funding for this year. Germany's U.N. Ambassador Christoph Heusgen called on its leaders Wednesday to respond to the U.N. appeal.

Lowcock described in graphic detail “the horrors inflicted by famine on the body and on the soul,” saying as they starve people, especially children, are likelier to fall sick or die from diseases they may otherwise have resisted. For those who escape disease and find nothing to eat, he said, vital organs start to wither and “the body starts to devour its own muscles, including the heart.” “It is the fate the world has left hanging over millions of Yemeni men, women and especially children,” he said. “Yemenis are not 'going hungry', They are being starved." Two years ago, WFP's Beasley told the council, “nations of the world stepped up and we were able to pull back from the brink of famine ... and that means we saved lives.” He said “unnecessary obstructions” by the Houthis are partly responsible for the current crisis. WFP has spent nearly two years negotiating with the rebels about access to areas they control and monitoring systems to ensure that aid gets to those in need, which donors expect in return for their taxpayer dollars, he said. With competition for aid, including for the coronavirus pandemic, the Houthis were told that “the last thing we need is these kind of games,” he said.

Beasley reported “a glimmer of hope” with the Houthis agreeing Sunday to a pilot project on biometric registration for 150,000 beneficiaries in Sanaa. But he said the Houthis still haven't met five of the seven conditions set out by donors in February. He said he hoped Houthi authorities would work with WFP to meet the criteria, which would also help stabilize Yemen's worsening economy.

TRENDING

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

Plasma jets may kill novel coronavirus within seconds: Study

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Unisys Stealth® 6.0 launched with enhanced visualisation and dashboard tools

Unisys Corporation NYSE UIS today announced the availability of Unisys Stealth 6.0, which features enhanced visualisation and dashboard tools to simplify an organisations IT reporting and deployment strengthening security posture and allow...

Green Climate Fund approves US$23.1m grant to strengthening climate resilience in Mongolia

The Green Climate Fund approved a new US23.1million grant to UNDP supported project aimed at strengthening climate resilience in Mongolia. The grant comes at a time when the country is facing a range of natural disasters, climate change is ...

IMF disburses SDR 36.9million to South Sudan under Rapid Credit Facility

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund IMF today approved a disbursement of SDR 36.9 million about US52.3 million or 15 percent of its SDR quota to South Sudan under the Rapid Credit Facility RCF. This is the first Fund supp...

Google announces storage policy changes, effective June 1, 2021

Google on Wednesday announced important storage policy changes for Google Accounts that will go into effect on June 1, 2021. The upcoming changes will apply to Photos and Drive specifically Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Drawings, Forms and J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020