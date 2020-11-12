India Post Payments Bank launches doorstep service to submit Digital Life Certificate

India Post Payments Bank, IPPB of Department of Posts & Meity have successfully launched the initiative of the Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare: "Doorstep Service for submission of Digital Life Certificate through Postman". The facility to submit life certificate online through Jeevan Pramaan Portal was launched by the Hon'ble Prime Minister in November 2014 with the objective to provide a convenient and transparent facility to pensioners for submission of Life Certificate.

Ever since, DoPPW, under the able guidance of Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State, Ministry of Personnel, PG & Pensions, has been leveraging technology year after year, to make the system seamless and more and more convenient for the elderly Pensioners.

In order to make this facility available across the country, DoPPW roped in the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) and utilise its huge network of Postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks in providing doorstep facility to pensioners for submission of life certificate digitally.

IPPB has customized its Bank software and dovetailed the same with Jeevan Pramaan software of Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) and UIDAI, to provide DLC services at the doorstep of Pensioners. This facility shall be in addition to other facilities such as withdrawal of money from bank account etc. while sitting at home. IPPB is utilising its national network of more than 1,36,000 access points in Post Offices and more than 1,89,000 Postmen & Gramin Dak Sevaks with smartphones and biometric devices to provide Doorstep Banking Services. As a result, a huge number of pensioners across the country shall be able to avail doorstep service through Postmen/ Gramin Dak Sevak, without visiting a bank branch or standing in a queue outside the bank branches.

In order to avail "doorstep service for submission of DLC" through IPPB, pensioners can get detailed information on ippbonline.com. It is a chargeable service and will be available to all Central Government Pensioners across the country irrespective of the fact their pension accounts are in a different bank. The process to avail "doorstep service of DLC" through IPPB can be viewed @ Youtube(Pension DOPPW) and Facebook of D/o Pension & Pensioners Welfare. In view of current pandemic, it is a huge relief for pensioners to submit Life certificate while staying at home.

(With Inputs from PIB)