Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese companies to build largest bridge in Brazil

The bridge to the island of Itaparica, slated to be the longest over water in Latin America, will take five years to build and cost 6.7 billion reais ($1.2 billion), Bahia officials said. The consortium is made up of China Communications Construction Co Ltd, CCCC South America Regional Company and China Railway 20 Bureau Group Corporation, a unit of China Railway Construction Corp Ltd. They will take one year to obtain licenses and prepare equipment needed to start building, the officials said. "It is the biggest investment by a Chinese group in Brazil," Bahia Governor Rui Costa said at the signing.

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2020 03:44 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 03:44 IST
Chinese companies to build largest bridge in Brazil

A consortium of Chinese companies signed a contract with the government of Brazil's Bahia state on Thursday to build a 12-kilometer (7.5-mile) bridge across the entrance of the bay opposite the city of Salvador. The bridge to the island of Itaparica, slated to be the longest over water in Latin America, will take five years to build and cost 6.7 billion reais ($1.2 billion), Bahia officials said.

The consortium is made up of China Communications Construction Co Ltd, CCCC South America Regional Company and China Railway 20 Bureau Group Corporation, a unit of China Railway Construction Corp Ltd. They will take one year to obtain licenses and prepare equipment needed to start building, the officials said.

"It is the biggest investment by a Chinese group in Brazil," Bahia Governor Rui Costa said at the signing. The consortium's shareholders are the world's largest construction and infrastructure companies, he added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto vs Isshiki, more focus on Isshiki’s trouble, Naruto’s death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Rashford and Coady to miss England's Nation League games

Striker Marcus Rashford defender Conor Coady will miss Englands Nations League games against Belgium and Iceland, the Football Association said on Thursday. Rashford missed Thursdays 3-0 friendly victory over Ireland because of an injury su...

Delayed 'Friends' reunion expected to film in March, Matthew Perry says

The long-delayed Friends reunion special is expected to shoot in March, actor Matthew Perry said on Thursday, a year after plans to get the cast back together were wrecked because of the coronavirus pandemic. Friends reunion being reschedul...

Pfizer in talks with Brazil to supply COVID-19 vaccine by early 2021

The head of Pfizer Inc in Brazil said on Thursday the drugmaker is negotiating with the South American nation to supply its potential COVID-19 vaccine in the first quarter of 2021.We are working strongly with the Brazilian government to try...

Golf-Silent Masters still special to players

There is something uniquely different about playing in silence at Augusta National, even for professional golfers who have quickly adjusted to life without spectators since the PGA Tour resumed in June after a three-month coronavirus shutdo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020