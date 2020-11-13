EDF Announces the Winners of the First Edition of EDF Pulse India Competition

NEW DELHI, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On November the 10th 2020, EDF rewarded the four winners of the first EDF Pulse India competition over an international prize-giving ceremony held in New Delhi. EDF Pulse India programme aims at boosting young and innovative start-ups committed to provide low carbon and sustainable energy solutions to support India's energy transition. Launched in April 2020, EDF Pulse India programme attracted 80 applications from startups across three categories designed to meet the Indian energy market challenges: Sustainable smart living, resilient smart infrastructures and E-mobility infrastructure.

As part of a multi-stage selection process, 9 finalists were shortlisted to present their solutions to the Grand Jury on November the 10th. 13 jury members including experts from EDF Group in France, India and Singapore, as well as prominent leaders of Indian Energy Industry, chose the most innovative and progressive projects, based on the viability of their solutions in answering societal challenges and applicability of their business models. The winning prices were awarded to the following: 1st prize: Nunam Based in Bangalore, the startup has developed a storage system that runs on second life lithium-ion batteries. Nunam buys discarded laptop batteries from scrap dealers in the Indian state of Karnataka and uses their battery cells for stationary energy storage systems that can supply electricity to customers with small amounts of power needs such as smartphones, fans or lamps, and can serve as a power source for people in rural areas of India. Based on the assumption that old laptop batteries have an average remaining capacity of approximately two thirds, Nunam takes care of the entire cycle of our used battery system. The start up is also working on a model to better predict the wear and tear of used batteries. https://www.nunam.com/ 2nd prize: Charge+ Zone The start-up provides a hassle free and reliable charging services for all types of Electrical Vehicles (EVs), including charging station management system, App to locate charging stations and solar integrated electric vehicle charging stations. Its ambition is to create an Electric Vehicle Charging Network for more than one million charging points by 2030. Charge+Zone app works on a simple and intuitive process that enhances EV user experience of finding the nearest charging station, availability status, advance reservation through slot booking, digital payment charging and battery swapping systems to name a few. http://www.chargezone.co/ 3rd prize: Solavio Labs Solavio Labs awarded solution is a fully autonomous innovative solar cleaning robot with a modular design, using dry cleaning that addresses the water shortage issues. The robot removes impurities deposit on the surface of solar panels which reduces the intensity of the solar radiation that reaches photovoltaic cells and lowers panels' efficiency. Solavio Labs continues to develop and grow as a result of creating new designs, patenting innovative solutions and engineering new products. https://www.solavio.com/ Special prize : Temperate Technologies EDF also announced a special price for Temperate Technologies for addressing the issue of lack of proper cooler storage facilities across India which leads to $2Bn worth loss in fruits and vegetables per year. The startup is developing a new proprietary energy-efficient, mobile and solar-powered storage solution at temperate temperature for off-grid pack houses. Those mobile cold rooms allow for significant reduction in farmers' overall energy consumption while at the same time enabling them to increase their revenues.

The four winners were rewarded a comprehensive business developpement support package including: ⦁ A cash prize of 20kUSD for 1st prize, 5kUSD for 2nd, 3rd and Special prize, ⦁ Access to EDF network and expertise to develop further business opportunities as well as EDF's innovation labs and EDF's research and development network. The winners will benefit from opportunities to validate products and test them in live environment, along with customer feedbacks and consumer insights in order to enable start-ups to move from the development phase to commercial roll-out. ⦁ Visibility on EDF's digital platforms to increase their brand awareness.

EDF Pulse India Initiative EDF counts India as a highly strategic country for its international development. EDF Pulse India contest reflects the company's committement to work with Indian entrepreneurs and promote locally designed low-carbon solutions for a sustainable environment. Through the EDF Pulse India, EDF scouts and screens innovative startups using cutting-edge technologies, new business models, disrupting services and solutions to match EDF's development ambition and detect potential new business partners for EDF group. Since its launch in 2014, the EDF Pulse Programme has been already implemented in France, the United Kingdom, Africa and Brazil.

Harmanjit Nagi, EDF India Director, says, "The success of the first Indian edition of the EDF Pulse contest is an illustration of EDF's commitment to growing the entrepreneurial potential in India and empowering young entrepreneurs. The incredible submissions this year demonstrate the passion and commitment of the youth to resolve the country's energy challenges. For the winners and the particpants, this is only the beginning of their business journey which we are happy to support. We are proud to encourage innovative and sustainable solutions supporting India's transition to a low carbon future while at the same time matching the momentum of our business portfolio in the country." Jean-Philippe Buisson Senior Vice President of EDF in charge of Asia said, "At EDF, we believe that the future of energy is electricity. We also believe that innovation is paramount to develop low carbon energy solutions to support energy transition and sustainable electricity consumption. Our four winners have showcased a very promising business case, supported by enthusiastic teams, to meet with the Indian market needs and challenges. They are very much aligned with EDF "Raison d'être" to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive wellbeing and economic development." H.E. Mr Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France in India, says that "The first EDF Pulse India Awards are a commendable initiative at the crossroads of two priority areas of Indo-French cooperation: sustainable development and technological innovation. I warmly congratulate the nine finalists who made it to the top - out of 80 startup candidates, and EDF for proving that innovative and sustainable initiatives can and must continue despite the difficult times that we are going through. I look forward to seeing the implementation of all the Indo-French collaborations initiated today. They will contribute to building a more sustainable and inclusive future together." About EDF A key player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated electricity company, active in all areas of the business: generation, transmission, distribution, energy supply and trading, energy services. A global leader in low-carbon energies, the Group has developed a diversified generation mix based on nuclear power, hydropower, new renewable energies and thermal energy. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 38.9 million customers1, 28.8 million of which are in France. It generated consolidated sales of €71 billion in 2019. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.